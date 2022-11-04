Volvo EX90 launch online: How to watch the unveiling of Volvo new electric SUV

(Pocket-lint) - Volvo is preparing to pull the covers from what it's calling its safest vehicle ever. The anticipation for the Volvo EX90 is huge, considering how well the XC90 was received, this is the moment that Volvo will set out its position with a large flagship electric SUV.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch and what you can expect from the forthcoming EV.

When is the Volvo EX90 launch event?

Volvo will be unveiling the EX90 on 9 November at 15:00 CET. Here are the local times so you can follow along:

San Francisco - 06:00 PST

New York - 09:00 EST

London - 14:00 GMT

Berlin - 15:00 CET

New Delhi - 19:30 IST

Tokyo - 23:00 JST

Sydney - 01:00 AEDT, 10 Nov

How to watch the Volvo EX90 event online

Volvo has confirmed that it will be livestreaming the launch event and we have embedded it at the top of this page. There is also a dedicated website for the launch that you can find on https://volvoex90event.volvocars.com/.

What to expect from the Volvo EX90

Volvo has already said quite a lot about the Volvo EX90, mostly talking about the technology in the car. We're expecting it to look similar to the XC90 - a big SUV - and Volvo has shared images of an enclosed grille and flush door handles, so it's going to be using the sort of design tricks we've seen on other recent launches.

Most of the talk, however, has been about safety tech. Volvo has detailed that the car will be bristling with sensors so that it knows what's going on all the time, both in the car and outside the car.

We also know that Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Platform will power the car. That should mean there's plenty of power for the digital systems within the car. We'll be learning more on 9 November.

Writing by Chris Hall.