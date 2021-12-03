(Pocket-lint) - Polestar has teased its upcoming electric SUV. Called the Polestar 3, it's a Volvo performance sub-brand set to be manufactured in the US.

The premium vehicle is expected to launch in 2022. It should directly compete with the Tesla Model X, Audi E-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Fisker Ocean. It will be assembled at a Volvo factory in Charleston, South Carolina, and it's meant to roll out with a partially autonomous driving system. It'll feature a lidar sensor from supplier Luminar as well as other components that enable hands-free driving on the highway.

Volvo's next big platform update, the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2), will even include a "Highway Pilot".

#Polestar3. It’s a wrap.

We plan to launch our all-electric performance SUV in 2022. We can’t wait until we can unwrap it... — Polestar (@PolestarCars) December 2, 2021

Keep in mind, to date, Polestar has only released two vehicles: The $155,000 hybrid coupe Polestar 1 and the all-electric sedan Polestar 2. Now, the lineup is expanding in 2022 to include the Polestar 3 SUV, as well as the Polestar 4 compact SUV in 2023, and the Polestar 5 sports sedan in 2024.

Specifics about the Polestar 3 are still unknown, such as the price, battery size, range, and motor configuration. The vehicle was only teased during an event updating investors on Polestar’s business plans. Pocket-lint will update this page as soon as more information becomes available.

