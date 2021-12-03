Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Polestar teases its electric SUV, the Polestar 3, coming in 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Polestar has teased its upcoming electric SUV. Called the Polestar 3, it's a Volvo performance sub-brand set to be manufactured in the US.

The premium vehicle is expected to launch in 2022. It should directly compete with the Tesla Model X, Audi E-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Fisker Ocean. It will be assembled at a Volvo factory in Charleston, South Carolina, and it's meant to roll out with a partially autonomous driving system. It'll feature a lidar sensor from supplier Luminar as well as other components that enable hands-free driving on the highway.

Volvo's next big platform update, the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2), will even include a "Highway Pilot". 

Keep in mind, to date, Polestar has only released two vehicles: The $155,000 hybrid coupe Polestar 1 and the all-electric sedan Polestar 2. Now, the lineup is expanding in 2022 to include the Polestar 3 SUV, as well as the Polestar 4 compact SUV in 2023, and the Polestar 5 sports sedan in 2024.

Specifics about the Polestar 3 are still unknown, such as the price, battery size, range, and motor configuration. The vehicle was only teased during an event updating investors on Polestar’s business plans. Pocket-lint will update this page as soon as more information becomes available.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 3 December 2021.
