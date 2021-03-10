(Pocket-lint) - ChargePoint has partnered with Polestar to introduce an app for the Google infotainment system inside the Polestar 2.

The app reduces the need to pull out a smartphone when you want to charge your car, enabling all functionality to be performed on the in-car display.

It allows you to find charging points across North America, whether they be ChargePoint or partnering stations, start a charging session or even pay directly from the screen.

This covers more than 100,000 charging locations across the region, which will be accessible to Polestar drivers.

The partnership also gives prospective Polestar owners the chance to order a ChargePoint Home Flex home charger alongside the purchase of their new electric vehicle.

"We are thrilled to bring our customers access to thousands of charging locations across America, matched with a premium home charger offering for the convenience of always leaving with a full battery," said the head of Polestar US, Gregor Hembrough.

"With many of our customers switching over directly from internal combustion, charging is a central component of our consumer education process and the overall customer experience. We know ChargePoint is the right partner for this critical need and the new app signals our intent to co-develop new technologies for the benefit of our customers."

Writing by Rik Henderson.