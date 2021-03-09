(Pocket-lint) - Volvo is continuing its roll out of Google's Android-powered infotainment system to more cars in its line-up.

Already available on the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge, the system will also be offered on XC60, S90 and V90 models from 2022 onwards.

The infotainment package includes Google Assistant, plus its apps and services, including Google Maps, in a format more in-keeping with the Android phone experience - rather than just an extension of Android Auto.

Google Play is also available on the system, giving access to other installable apps specifically for in-car use.

A Digital Services package also adds a Volvo On Call app and wireless phone charger to the mix.

Each of the 2022 car models will be fitted with the manufacturer's proprietary Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Volvo has also recently announced that it plans to go fully electric across its entire car range by 2030 - which matches the petrol and deisel ban to be imposed by the UK government.

It is also only selling its all-electric cars online now, including the XC90 Recharge. Showrooms and experience centres remain, but they will primarily help customers test drive and go through the online purchasing process.

Google's infotainment system could well be adopted by other car manufacturers in time, although Volvo was first.

Writing by Rik Henderson.