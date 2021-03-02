(Pocket-lint) - Volvo has committed to becoming a fully electric car company by 2030. It has announced that it plans to stop making vehicles with internal combustion engines, even hybrids, by the end of the decade.

It will also shift all sales of pure electric cars to online-only, including those made in the coming years.

The manufacturer is banking on charging infrastructure being improved greatly in its sales regions. Some countries, including the UK, are also introducing legislation limiting or prohibiting sales of petrol and diesel cars. Volvo's move, therefore, complies with forthcoming measures.

"To remain successful, we need profitable growth. So instead of investing in a shrinking business, we choose to invest in the future - electric and online," said Volvo's chief executive, Håkan Samuelsson.

"We are fully focused on becoming a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment."

Its new online commercial strategy will grow in tandem with the shift to all-electric. Volvo Studios and showrooms will continue in order to provide additional customer experiences, including preparing, delivering and servicing cars. They can also help customers navigate through the online sales process.

However, by moving all sales to online, it allows Volvo to make pricing more transparent and easier to follow.

Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years By Chris Hall · 2 March 2021

Writing by Rik Henderson.