(Pocket-lint) - The Polestar Precept was unveiled in February 2020 as a concept. It was designed to show-off a greener approach to car manufacturing, with heavy use of recycled and reclaimed materials. Polestar has confirmed that it's no longer a concept, it's going into production.

"The public said, 'We want it', so we decided to build it," said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

The Precept takes the form of a grand coupé, long and low, a premium electric car showing off a sleek form. With the reception of the Polestar 2 being very good, it's no surprise that the company is going to take this next step.

1/5 Polestar

The big story for the Precept revolves around the interior and its environmentally conscious approach. Polestar says that it wants to create a car with the lowest possible carbon footprint, and it's using sustainable and recycled materials with things like plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets used to make the new interior.

There's also a strong tech story, developing the foundation that the Polestar 2 made with Google's platform inside the car. The Precept will feature a 15-inch display in the centre of the car and a 12-inch display for the driver.

The new car will be built in China, where Polestar is establishing a new facility. China will also be the target market initially, with the country seeing huge interest and advances in electric cars.

"Consumers want to see change from this industry - not just dreams. Now, Precept becomes an even stronger statement. We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our cars and our business. The aim has to be climate neutrality, even though I recognize that is a long-term goal," says Ingenlath.

Writing by Chris Hall.