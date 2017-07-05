Volvo is making the move to all-electric from 2019

Volvo Cars has announced that all of the cars in its lineup will have an electric motor from 2019, and will subsequently become the first car manufacturer to completely ditch internal combustion engines.

Volvo will release five fully-electric cars between 2019 and 2021; three regular Volvo vehicles and two from the company's high-performance Polestar division. Details about all five cars will be revealed at a later date.

Elsewhere in Volvo's lineup will be a range of plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid 48-volt cars, comprising a mixture of petrol and diesel engines. Volvo says it will be one of the broadest ranges of electrified cars from any car manufacturer.

Håkan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive of Volvo Cars said: "People increasingly demand electrified cars, and we want to respond to our customers' current and future needs. You can now pick and choose whichever electrified Volvo you wish".

"Volvo has stated that it plans to have sold 1 million electrified cars by 2025. When we said it, we meant it. This is how we are going to do it".