Volvo electric car targets 250 miles, mass-market pricing, 2019 launch

Volvo is no stranger to technology. The car maker's autonomous plans have been well documented, running hand-in-hand with the company's desire to ensure that there are no deaths on the road that lay at the fault of a Volvo car. Safety is synonymous with Volvo.

The company is also no stranger to electric, offering hybrid cars through its Twin Engine option on the XC90 and V60. News that Volvo is aiming to get a pure electric model on the road with a range of 250 miles, then, should come as no surprise.

Talking to Automotive News, Lex Kerssemakers, CEO of Volvo Car USA, is reported to have confirmed the company's plans to get an EV on the road to challenge the likes of the Tesla Model 3.

A range of 250 miles is the target, addressing the biggest barrier to electric cars which has been range anxiety - people just think it won't go far enough to meet their needs.

Higher ranges are being pushed by companies like Tesla with its premium cars, but companies like Chevrolet are offering 238 miles with Bolt and Hyundai offering 124 from the Ioniq Electric (EPA figures).

Delivering it with a price between "$35,000 and $40,000" sees a future Volvo run slap-bang into the middle of Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt pricing, with the Ioniq Electric arriving slightly cheaper at just over $30,000.

There's no telling what this Volvo might look like, but Volvo has run pure electric cars before with its C30 DRIVe Electric concept. This adapted the company's smaller hatchback model and offered 93 miles, but that was in 2011 and the world has moved on.

The time frame of 2019 is rather tight, but Kerssemakers confirmed that Volvo's modular platforms meant that it wasn't starting from scratch. Watch this space.