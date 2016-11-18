  1. Home
Volvo's new concierge service lets you remotely fuel and move your car

Volvo has created a luxe concierge service for its customers.

What does that mean? Well, it's like an ecosystem aimed at giving Volvo drivers access to third-party service providers. With it, you can remotely fuel your car, wash your car, service your car, etc. It's called Volvo Concierge Services, and it's based around a digital key. This one-time-use digital key, which is location and time-specific, allows the service providers to enter and use your vehicle.

The service provider, whether it's a refueling company or valet, uses an app to remotely unlock the car and turn on the engine. The idea is that you won't have to hand off your car keys, and your car will be kept secure while it's getting serviced. Volvo said in a press release that it's new service, which is starting as a pilot program, is all about convenience and making life less complicated.

Only 300 owners of new Volvo XC90 SUVs and S90 sedans will try the pilot at launch. Volva is planning an expansion if the pilot is successful. Research by Volvo has shown that over 70 per cent of customers want "fueling services at their fingertips", while 56 per cent want their "car picked up for routine maintenance", and 49 per cent would like their car moved when desired.

The pilot program is now available in the Bay Area.

