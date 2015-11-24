Volvo gets Christmas shopping delivered to your car

Christmas is coming and with it the inevitable battles at the shops to get presents. Volvo is trying something new to help out.

Thanks to Volvo cars being accessible via digital locks, it's going to be possible for owners to leave their cars and have items delivered ready for their return. This is done using a one-time digital key.

The Volvo in-car delivery service will initially be run in Gothenberg for those who subscribe to the Volvo On Call service. This works with several Nordic retailers who will make deliveries to the cars. That should mean anyone taking part can park up and go shopping then, having ordered online at participating shops, have their items delivered in the car ready to drive away. The idea is to let people shop for other things, they didn't buy online, at the same time.

Anyone using the service will be sent a notification when the goods have been dropped off in the car.

Volvo says this service will be expanding to more areas in Sweden and then to other countries in the future.

"Volvo is not interested in technology for the sake of technology," said Klas Bendrik, senior VP and CIO at Volvo. "If a technology does not make a customer’s life easier, better, safer or more fun, we don’t use it."

