Bowers & Wilkins reveals all the details of the Volvo XC90 sound system

Volvo unveiled the new XC90 in Stockholm this week, decked out with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, amongst a whole host of other technologies, making for an exciting SUV.

B&W have fleshed out some of the details of the system. We already knew that it featured 19 speakers, with a 1400 watt class D amplifier, and that it had a signature tweeter sitting atop the dashboard.

Bowers & Wilkins say that this is the first time that its "tweeter-on-top" technology has been deployed in a car system. The aim is to give you purer treble.

"With tweeter-on-top technology, more of the signal reaches the listener directly from the tweeter," said Stuart Nevill, Bowers & Wilkins head of engineering. "So the XC90 system sounds incredibly tangible and lifelike."

There are four 25mm Nautilus tweeters, one in each door, as well as that fifth central tweeter on the dashboard, along with two more tweeters in the rear panel of the roof.

Then there are 100mm Kevler cone midrange drivers. These use B&W's signature yellow drivers and there are two in the front doors and one in the dashboard.

Then there are 80mm midrange drivers, pictured above. There are two mounted in the rear doors, and two in the rear roof panels.

Finally you have four 170mm long throw woofers, one for each door and the subwoofer, making the 19.

Driving the whole thing is that 12 channel class D amplifier with Quantum Logic DSP to clean everything up, along with support for 7.1 playback.

Bowers & Wilkins and Volvo both made a point of saying that this in-car system has been perfectly tuned for the in-car acoustics, with Volvo alikening it to the sound of the Gothenburg Concert Hall at the launch event.

We didn't have the chance to fully test it out, but from what we've heard so far, it's very accomplished, as is the in-car Sensus touchscreen control system.

