  Volvo announces brand new XC90 limited First Edition, available online only

To celebrate the launch of the new Volvo XC90, the company has announced a limited First Edition of the new SUV that will only be available to order online.

There will be 1,927 models of the new XC90, each carrying a individually numbered treadplates and a badge on the tailgate. Why 1,927? Because Volvo was founded in 1927. Best of all, if you're interested in buying one of these First Edition vehicles, you can select the number you want.

Embracing the digital era, the First Edition XC90 will only be available to order online through volvocars.com. "We are creating an online ecosystem that simplifies the process of shopping for, buying, and owning a Volvo," said Alain Visser, SVP Marketing, Volvo.

"Those who want to be among the first ones to own the best SUV in the world have to act fast. The huge interest in the all-new XC90 indicates that the First Edition will sell out quickly."

Not only is the XC90 First Edition embracing the digital age, but the car itself is packed with technology. It carries a distinctive new design, but there's also plenty of on-board technology too.

The centrepiece is the tablet-like Sensus touchscreen which acts as the heart of the new car, giving touch access to many car controls, and internet products and services. There's also a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with 1,400 watts amplifier, 19 speakers and one of the first air ventilated subwoofers to be mounted in a car.

That's all set in contrast to the leather interior, ventilated seats, 21-inch wheels and D5 twin turbo 225bhp diesel engine with 8-speed gearbox, on this fully specced XC90.

The limited First Edition Volvo XC90 will be available to order through the online store on 3 September 2014, and will cost £68,000 for this special specification vehicle. It will be a limited run of vehicles and once they're sold, that's it, they're gone.