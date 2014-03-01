  First iOS in the Car integration to come next week: Ferrari, Volvo and Mercedes

Apple will formally unveil its iOS in the Car initiative next week at the Geneva Motor Show, after showing glimpses of the infotainment software in the past, according to the Financial Times.

The publication says Apple has partnered with Ferrari, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz as the first three partners to use the new software. It wasn't detailed which vehicles from the auto makers will feature iOS in the Car, but Financial Times says they will show it live at the show.

Apple announced iOS in the Car at WWDC in June 2013, with promises it would launch in cars of major manufacturers in 2014. The software brings Siri Eyes Free mode, satellite navigation through Apple maps, phone calls, music, and iMessage via the manufacturers' native in-car control systems.

It's unclear if Apple will make an official appearance at the Motor Show. Financial Times' report didn't mention iOS in the Car by name, but named features from Apple that sound exactly like the software.

Developer software earlier this year hinted the company has made significant changes to iOS in the Car since the unveiling last summer. Shown was that you can't multi-task while using the software - whatever you have displayed on your iPhone will display on the infotainment system - and its locked to certain Apple apps. There's no keyboard, meaning all typing will have to be done through Siri voice commands.

"Having something in the automobile is very important," Tim Cook, Apple CEO, said on the company's Q3 2013 earnings call. "It’s something people want."