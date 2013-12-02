  Volvo's Drive Me project will test 100 self-driving cars on Swedish roads in 2017

Volvo plans to take on Google's self-driving cars, and it will do so by launching a Swedish pilot project.

Describing it as the "world’s first large-scale autonomous driving pilot project", Volvo, a Swedish car company, revealed it would test 100 self-driving Volvo cars on public roads in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

Specifically, the project - called Drive Me - will test Volvo's self-driving cars on about 50 kilometres of selected roads. These roads are typical commuter arteries with motorway conditions and frequent queues.

The Drive Me project is a joint initiative between Volvo Car Group, the Swedish Transport Administration, the Swedish Transport Agency, Lindholmen Science Park and the City of Gothenburg.

Volvo said the Drive Me project will focus on how autonomous vehicles bring societal and economic benefits, infrastructure requirements, traffic situations suitable for autonomous vehicles, customers’ confidence in autonomous vehicles, and how surrounding drivers interact with a self-driving car.

You can expect to see Volvo's self-driving cars on the road in Gothenburg in 2017, though the project will kick off in 2014 with customer research and technology development, as well as the development of a user interface and cloud functionality.