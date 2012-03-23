  1. Home
Volvo Ocean Race: The app that lets you track the action

Transport yourself to the heart of the world's premier crewed yacht race with the Volvo Ocean Race for iPhone and iPad.

The new free app from Volvo Ocean Race lets you - among a host of other things - track the positions of the competing yachts as they race 39,000 nautical miles around the planet. And it's the only app that will let you know how your team is doing wherever you are.

In the app, you get latest data, including speed, direction and weather conditions all mapped in real time so you can see how the boats are doing without leaving your sofa - even from the comfort of your own bath.

However, there's more than just a way of keeping tabs on the yachts as they race through the world's most hostile oceans.The Volvo Ocean Race for iPhone and iPad brings you all the latest news from the race, including blogs, video, images and audio from the boats.

You can even see how they are getting on in Twitter, or select specific boats and rewind time to see what course they have plotted, finding out why Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing left the pack in the process. You can even use it to be kept up to date on who is in the lead.

If you're a fan of the Volvo Ocean Race or yachting in general, you definitely need to have this installed. Essential.

The iPhone and iPad version of the app are available on iTunes.

<p>Fore more information about the Volvo Ocean Race, check out the official <a href="http://www.volvooceanrace.com/en/home.html" target="_blank">Volvo Ocean Race website</a>.</p>

