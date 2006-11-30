Volkswagen unveils new Tiguan compact 4x4

Volkswagen has unveiled an all-new concept compact 4x4 at the LA Auto Show – and for what passes as quick turnaround in the automotive world, it will go on sale by the end of next year.

The Tiguan, so named after the result of a poll of more than 350,000 readers of magazines of the AutoBild group (remember when Man Utd fans voted for the new Man City stand to be called the Bell End?), is a sort of baby Touareg.

A dark, anodised metallic grille contrasts with the body colour, while a grid pattern and two dominant cross fins to the left and right of the Volkswagen roundel complete the front-end aesthetics. At the back, the lights are integrated into the shoulder section and a sloping tailgate extends all the way down to the bumper. Specially vulcanised 19-inch prototype tyres will actually match the car’s paint job – how bling is that?

Inside, the black, silver and orange colour theme continues and detail mirrors the tyre pattern. A panoramic sunroof adds lifts the gloom, and the rear bench seat slides fore and aft and be folded to increase loadspace.

Under the bonnet, the Tiguan gets a new diesel engine called BLUETEC. Developed in partnership with Audi and Mercedes-Benz and presented for the first time at the LA show, BLUETEC is a "clean TDI" and will comply with the toughest of government-imposed emissions standards in the world.