  Volkswagen launch Golf Match

The ever-expanding Golf range, erm, expands even further with a new Match version.

Effectively replacing the SE model, the Match gets all-new 15-inch ten-spoke alloys and body-coloured bumpers, side rubbing strips and door handles. On the inside, punters will get a three-spoke, leather-trimmed steering wheel incorporating controls for the new multifunction computer and stereo. IPod, MP3 and USB music storage devices also get a handy link cable hidden in the new centre armrest to mate the portable players to the eight-speaker CD stereo system.

To specify these items on an SE model would have cost upwards of £720, so combined with the £380 price drop, the Match customer gains a substantial £1100 of extra value. Standard equipment includes ABS, ESP, a load of airbags twin front, side and curtain airbags and remote central locking with alarm.

The Match is available in a five-door bodystyle only and slots into the range between the S and Sport trim levels.

Golf Match - on the road RRPs

1.6-litre FSI 115 PS 6spd manual 5dr £14,995

1.6-litre FSI 115 PS 6spd auto 5dr £16,320

1.9-litre TDI 105 PS 5spd manual 5dr £15,885

1.9-litre TDI 105 PS 6spd auto DSG 5dr £17,370