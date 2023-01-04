The next electric model from Volkswagen will be the ID.7, which follows on from the ID. Aero concept that was recently shown off.

The new model is based on the MEB platform - like the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 that have already been announced - although this sedan is claiming a range of 434 miles (700km) from a single charge, which beats previous models hands down.

VW hasn't revealed all the details of the ID.7, but it's clear that this model wants to appeal to a higher tier of driver and is likely to be targeted at the executive market.

It's under camouflage at the moment to disguise some of the car's design features, but the long and sleek body is evident. The design doesn't immediately seem to be related to previous ID models, but that might become more distinct once the camouflage is removed.

The camouflage isn't just static, however, with VW using a clever electroluminescence system that will allow it to change colour. There are 22 different zones that can be controlled, and they can even be linked to the car's sound system. It's comprised of 40 layers of paint, some conductive and some insulating, to create the effect.

While this in an interesting use of tech, this is just a tease for CES 2023 for this near-production vehicle. The final model is expected to see a world premiere in Q2 2023 when we'll be able to see the final design and we'd then expect standard paints to be used.

VW is sharing a little about the interior, however, saying that it offers a new climate control approach, with hidden vents providing a cleaner look and offering better control of heating or cooling. The car will also detect the approaching key and be able to start cooling or heating depending on the environemental conditions.

There will be an augmented reality heads-up display paired with a 15-inch central display to control everything in the car - and the previewed interface looks more engaging than that which we've seen on previous ID models. This is probably the area where VW can add value, as the infotainment in the previous ID models hasn't been that well received.

There's plenty to look forward to with this latest concept - we'll be sure to get some time with that colour changing exterior, while the tease for this larger electric sedan from VW already has us excited.