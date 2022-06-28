VW ID. AERO Concept Car 01 - future electric saloon from VW

(Pocket-lint) - VW has unveiled images of a new concept car in its ID. Aero range, the first that it's actually showcased so far. It's got the simple name of Concept Car 01.

The car is an interesting prospect, given that despite its concept tag VW says it expects it to go on sale in China in the second half of 2023, while production for Europe may start at some point in the same year. It's also eventually planned for North America.

That means we're a lot closer to actually driving it than most concept cars, which generally serve as indications of the direction of travel for a manufacturer.

Concept Car 01 is all-electric, apparently boasting an expansive 600km of range with the right settings and conditions, making it ideal even for long journeys.

There's a clue to the fact that this is a fairly real car in the images of it - it really doesn't look too outlandish, instead slotting fairly naturally into VW's current lineup in terms of design language.

Like the rest of its ID family of cars, you get honeycombing on the front and rear lights that stand out nicely, while the front light is impressively long, surrounding most of the bonnet.

We'll be interested to see how much more we might learn about the Concept Car 01 in the coming months, leading up to the start of production in 2023.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.