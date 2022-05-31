(Pocket-lint) - As part of the Star Wars Celebration week and to coincide with the launch of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, Volkswagen made two Star Wars edition ID. Buzz microvans - one for the light side and one for the dark side of the force.

Sadly, there are no plans to release them commercially, but the pics are cool to look at and, if you know a decent custom vinyl expert, you could always have a standard VW ID. Buzz pimped up when it finally arrives.

Pre-booking for the ID. Buzz all-electric camper went live earlier this month in some territories, although it's not expected to ship to the US until 2024. However, it's proving very popular and the Star Wars "Light Side Edition" and "Dark Side Edition" showcars created for the convention look pretty spectacular.

The lighter variant is based on the passenger model. with the blue stripe on the side representing Obi-Wan's lightsaber. That theme continues on the headlightsa and light strip.

The dark side version is based on the cargo EV and is themed around Darth Vader. We particularly like the red windows. They are clealy based on Vader's own lightsaber.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to view on Disney+ now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.