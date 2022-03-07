How to watch the VW ID. Buzz launch livestream

(Pocket-lint) - VW has been showing off the ID. Buzz for many years, from the early concept days of the ID. family of vehicles - and now it's about to get its launch, marking a significant new chapter in VW's electrification plans.

The ID. Buzz has garnered a lot of interest, as it's positioned to be an electric alternative on the commercial side, as well as the foundation for passenger transport and of course the potential for future campervans.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen launch.

The VW ID. Buzz will be unveiled on 9 March at 19:00 CET. Here are the international times so you can tune in:

San Francisco - 10:00 PST

New York - 13:00 EST

London - 18:00 GMT

Berlin - 19:00 CET

New Delhi - 23:30 IST

Tokyo - 03:00 JST, 10 Mar

Sydney - 05:00 AEDT, 10 Mar

VW will be streaming the launch of the new ID. Buzz. We have embedded the video stream below so you can watch online direct from VW, which should go live once the event starts. If we find a more conventional version, like on YouTube, we'll update this page.

VW has been showing off the ID. Buzz - including early test drives - in its colourful camouflage so you know what the new bus is going to look like. There's going to be two versions, the ID. Buzz and the ID. Buzz Cargo and will see the realisation of the Bulli too, the camper version. The ID. Buzz will be a five seater, the ID. Buzz Cargo will be a three seater.

VW has already confirmed that it will be rear-wheel drive and will have a 77kWh (usable) battery and will be based on the MEB platform, the same as the ID. 4. That means the range is expected to approach 250 miles or more and offer the same advantages, such as 120kW charging.

The ID. Buzz has a wheelbase that's close to the current T6.1, but it's shorter overall, so should be easier to park, while still giving huge internal space. The ID. Buzz will have 1121 litres of space and that's with all five seats filled with passengers, so there's substanially more space than you'll find in other current electric cars.

Writing by Chris Hall.