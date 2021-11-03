Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

VW unveils the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX, an all-electric SUV coupé

Volkswagen
VW unveils the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX photo 18
(Pocket-lint) - VW has officially unveiled the ID.5 alongside the performance version of that model, the ID.5 GTX.

Sitting on the same platform as the VW ID.4, it's a similar size and design as the 2020 electric SUV, but has a dropping coupé roofline, rather than the hatchback of SUV.

VW says that it's tapping into a new segment of the market, very much following the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback which offers similar.

With SUVs being the biggest selling segment of the market, this dropped roof alternative gives buyers a slightly more sporty aesthetic while much of the car remains the same.

Such styling has been successful for the likes of BMW and Mercedes in the past, both offering a number of combustion models that follow similar lines.

Returning to the ID.5, much remains as you'd expect, with VW outlining that the rear passengers only lose 12mm of headroom, while the boot/trunk offers 549 litres of storage.

There are external styling details, but on the whole, visually, the new models look very much like the ID.4 and hang on to that ID. family identity.

The GTX gets a couple of tweaks to enhance the sportiness of its appearance, but the biggest change is that it's a dual motor model, so offers all-wheel drive.

ID.5 GTX

Making its debut on the models is a new generation of software, bringing with it a voice assistant you can summon with Hello ID. When test driving the ID.3 and the ID.4 we found a number of irritations in the software, so hopefully this will take things forward.

There's a step up to 135kW charging (over 120kW in the ID.4) and the cited range of 323 miles comes from VW's 77kWh battery. There will be a 172PS model, stepping up to 201PS with the GTX coming in at 295PS, but all on the larger battery. That gives a range of positioning for the ID.5, but without the smaller battery capacity that you get in the ID.4, the new model is very much pitched as a premium alternative.

Pricing and ordering will come in 2022.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 3 November 2021.
VW unveils the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX, an all-electric SUV coupé
