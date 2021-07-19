VW outs its new Atlas-sized ID.8 electric SUV

(Pocket-lint) - Volkswagen's electric cars are about to get a massive new addition. During its latest strategy presentation, VW CEO Herbert Diess announced the further lineup of its ID series of electric cars. And what popped up? The new ID.8.

VW already have the ID.3 and ID.4, which cover the Golf and Tiguan spectrum. The ID.6 was announced earlier this year mirroring the Passat's size in an SUV shape, though it's only available to the Chinese market. The ID.5 coupe has been shown as a prototype and is positioned as a coupe version of the ID.5. So what's missing?

A range-topper in the shape of an SUV, apparently. The ID.8 is said to be the VW Atlas's electric counterpart. No images of it have been seen yet, but there's no doubt that it'll keep in line with the other ID cars' style language, which is a good thing for the most part. Its direct rival will be Tesla's Model X, which puts it in a segment with very little competition.

It will be based on VW's current MEB platform, and likely to come with single and dual motor options. As it's the largest ID model likely to be released, we doubt that it will come with the smaller 45kWh battery, but will most likely start with the 77kWh battery currently on offer on the ID.4, as well as some larger capacity options. Expect the same story with the motors, with the more powerful VW motors taking preference in the lineup.

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles · 19 July 2021

There was no mention of release dates or pricing. But as Volkswagen is ramping up its electric offerings quite quickly, and hoping to have at least 50 percent of its sales electric by 2030, it places the likely release date before 2025.