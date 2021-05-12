  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Volkswagen car news

VW will have an autonomous ID. Buzz taxi on the road by 2025

Author image, Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint VW will have an autonomous ID. Buzz taxi on the road by 2025
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has confirmed that it will have autonomous versions of the ID. Buzz on the road by 2025.

Working with Argo AI - a company also working with Ford on self-driving vehicles - VW confirmed that it will be conducting trials on the roads in Germany in 2021.

"The aim is to develop a ride-hailing and pooling concept similar to what MOIA [a ride-sharing service available in Hamburg and Hanover] offers today. In the middle of this decade, our customers will then have the opportunity to be taken to their destination in selected cities with autonomous vehicles," said Christian Senger, head of autonomous driving at VW Commercial Vehicles.

MOIA is a VW subsidiary, hence the connection, with firm plans to have MOIA using an autonomous electric vehicle by 2025.

"Hamburg will be the first city to offer an autonomous ridepooling service with an ID. Buzz," said Robert Henrich, CEO of MOIA.

It brings to mind Johnny Cab from Total Recall, but with an electric van in the works - ID. Buzz - and the brains coming from the Argo AI system, that could well become a reality.

While the electric VW van has been teased for some time - and is due for launch in 2022 - the autonomous driving systems run independently. But commercial vehicles are a logical place for such systems, both as taxis and for last mile delivery services.

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles ·

Argo AI has a Lidar system for scanning 360 degrees around the vehicle, with a range of some 400 metres, while the system additionally uses radar and cameras to get a complete picture of the world around the vehicle.

Today's announcement is really about VW confirming its investment into the system to make all these pieces come together. The next part of the puzzle will be the launch of the ID. Buzz, which will open up a world of electric delivery vehicles, service vehicles, taxis and inevitably, campervan conversions.

Writing by Chris Hall.
Recommended for you
VW will have an autonomous ID. Buzz taxi on the road by 2025
VW will have an autonomous ID. Buzz taxi on the road by 2025 By Chris Hall ·
Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years By Chris Hall ·
Ford F-150 Lightning event: How to watch Ford debut its electric pickup truck
Ford F-150 Lightning event: How to watch Ford debut its electric pickup truck By Maggie Tillman ·
A fully electric Porsche Macan is on the way for 2023
A fully electric Porsche Macan is on the way for 2023 By Dan Grabham ·
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo review: In a wonderful world of its own
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo review: In a wonderful world of its own By Mike Lowe ·
Why the Nexar Beam could be the perfect dash cam for your car
Why the Nexar Beam could be the perfect dash cam for your car By Pocket-lint Promotion ·