VW unveils performance ID.4 GTX, confirms ID.5 GTX incoming

(Pocket-lint) - VW's first GTI appeared 45 years ago and now it's the turn of GTX - the electric performance brand moving forward.

The first model to get the performance treatment is the ID.4, resulting the ID.4 GTX.

It's the first ID model to get dual motors for all-wheel drive and to deliver the performance to earn it the GTX badge.

The figures might not come as a surprise if you've been paying attention to other VW Group brands. The ID.4 GTX gets a combined output of 220kW from the twin motors with a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds.

Why is that not surprising? Because it's the same sort of performance that we've learnt about from the Skoda Enyaq vRS and the Audi Q4 50 Quattro.

What also might not come as a surprise is that VW is going to be using the GTX brand on other models, confirming that there will be an ID.5 GTX too.

The ID.5 is similar to the ID.4, but offers a coupe design with a dropping roofline rather than the SUV styles of the ID.4. Again, that will square up against the Audi Q4 Sportback model.

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles · 28 April 2021

The GTX model has additional front lighting, with three diamond-shaped daytime running lights lower on the front of the car, beneath the headlights.

There's GTX branding on the side of the car, and a totally reshaped rear bumper and bespoke lights - with the brake lights having an X form when illuminated.

The ID.4 sits on 21-inch wheels, while the interior gets red stitching and GTX labelling, so you don't forget which model you bought. Well, that's unlikely to happen, seeing as the dash of this model is blue. Exactly what options you'll have if you don't want a blue dash and the price you'll be asked to pay, are still to be revealed.

Writing by Chris Hall.