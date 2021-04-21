Volkswagen ID.5 coupe-SUV spotted ahead of official launch

(Pocket-lint) - Volkswagen's all-electric ID.5 coupe-SUV has been pictured on German roads ahead its official launch.

It was allegedly undergoing final testing on public roads, with Volkswagen expected to formally release it later this year.

The car was spotted by Autoexpress (perhaps after a tip-off from VW itself, considering the quality of the shots), and is being built at the manufacturer's electric car plant in Zwickau, the same as the ID.3 and ID.4.

It is said to sport the same 77kWh battery and 201bhp electric motor as the ID.4, and could travel up to 310 miles between charges.

There will also be a GTX variant, claims the site, with twin motors and a four wheel-drive powertrain.

There could also be an entry-level model, coming with a smaller battery pack and electric motor, although this is currently unconfirmed.

According to Autoexpress, the interior of the ID.5 looks very similar to the ID.4 - it has the same dash and infotainment system, including the 10-inch touch display.

There is no word yet on when the consumer model will be available in the UK or beyond.

Writing by Rik Henderson.