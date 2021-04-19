ID.6 is VW's largest electric SUV, designed for the Chinese market

(Pocket-lint) - VW has unveiled the ID.6 - but before you get too excited, this model has been specifically designed for the Chinese market.

There are two versions of the new model, the SAIC VW ID.6 X and FAW VW ID.6 Crozz, the latter hanging on to one of the original VW concept model names.

There will be seating for six or seven passengers to fill that local demand for large SUVs. There are features specifically for China, such as being able to check local air quality conditions or for traffic violation tickets.

Like other models we've seen from VW, there are 58 and 77kWh battery options, along with motors ranging from 132kW through 150kW to 225kW. The range is given as 436-588km (270-365 miles).

The top model will have dual motors for a 225kW output and will do 0-62mph in 6.6 seconds.

The ID.6 is built on the same MEB platform that underpins a wide range of VW Group models, including the smaller ID.4 and the new Audi Q4 e-tron.

Exactly what we might see in this larger segment outside of China remains unknown for now.

Writing by Chris Hall.