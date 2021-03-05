VW will release at least one electric car a year until 2030

(Pocket-lint) - VW has outlined its future strategy - Accelerate - and that sees the company increasing the speed of its electric car plans.

The company is aiming to shift 70 per cent of European sales to electric by 2030, and 50 per cent of sales in China and the US within the same timeframe.

That's going to see the launch of a battery electric car every year - and VW has done us the honour of outlining what some of those models are.

The first half of 2021 will see the launch of the ID.4 GTX, that's the all-wheel drive version of the ID.4, so we're expecting that to be close to the ID.4 in terms of design.

The best electric cars 2021: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 5 March 2021

That will also be followed by the ID.5 in the second half of 2021. ID. 5 is expected to be a coupe version of the ID.4, so an SUV with a faster roofline, but much the same overall car.

The ID.6 X is named as a seven-seater SUV for China to launch "in autumn" (although we're not sure which year). Confusingly, in press materials, VW also calls this the Crozz, although we believe that turned into the ID.4 - and the ID.6 was the Roomzz concept model.

In 2025, VW says it will give us a car that slots in under the ID.3, meaning that it's going to be a sort of e-Up!, in super mini size.

On top of this, VW has committed to pushing out software updates for ID. cars over the air, on a 12-week schedule. This is due to start from summer 2021 and will bring software optimisations and sometimes new features or options.

The focus on software updates is undoubtedly a response to the sort of software experience that Tesla drivers have enjoyed, with regular updates to the car being one the things that's often celebrated.

In 2026, VW will launch a car it's calling Project Trinity, which is designed to bring in autonomous driving as well as lay the foundation for much wider connectivity between cars on the road.

While all this is going on, VW has also outlined that there will be updated versions of existing models including the Golf, Tiguan, Passat, Tayron and T-ROC. It's going to be a busy few years for VW.

Writing by Chris Hall.