VW unveils its electric SUV, the ID.4, offering over 300 miles range

(Pocket-lint) - VW's strategy to get more electric cars on the road continues apace, with the official launch of the ID.4.

The ID.4 was first shown off at the Frankfurt motor show in 2019, having passed through the concept stages as the ID.Crozz. Now it's a full production vehicle and motors into the popular compact SUV segment, up against the likes of the Kia e-Niro or the Hyundai Kona Electric.

There's a refreshing and rather robust look to the ID.4, escaping the look of the combustion SUVs from the same brand. You can see it's not a Tiguan and it's great this this isn't just a change to what powers the car, it's unique in its own right.

Onto the important figures. There are two versions of the ID.4, the Pro has a 77kWh battery and a 150kW motor, generating 204PS, which will take you from 0-62mph in 8.5 seconds, which isn't hugely fast. However, VW says you'll get 520km - around 310 miles - from a single charge, which is more impressive.

1/7 VW

The Pure version will have a 52kWh battery and 125kW motor. VW says you'll get 200 miles of range from 30 minutes on a DC fast charger. It will support up to 11kW AC charging.

The ID.4 is rear-wheel drive with 21cm of ground clearance, although VW has previously said that an all-wheel drive version will be available in the future, so we're expecting the range of ID.4 models to expand. The boot is 543 litres and it will two up to 700kg (unbraked) with a retractable tow hook, so there's a practical side to it too.

We've previously seen the interior of the ID.4 from an earlier reveal and it takes a similar minimalist approach to the ID.3, although there's more space here, with a compact digital driver display and a 12-inch central display.

The car supports Hello ID voice controls and an ID Light under the windscreen is designed as a visual feedback mechanism, while the whole the infotainment system has been totally rebuilt for these ID models.

The ID.4 will be selling in Europe, China, as well as being available in the US. What we don't currently know is how much it will cost and when you'll be able to buy it.

Writing by Chris Hall.