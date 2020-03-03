VW ID.4: The ID Crozz concept creeps closer to launch

With the Geneva Motor Show cancelled, VW turned to an online presentation to showcase its latest developments, including the appropriately-named ID.4.

That naturally follows on from the VW ID.3, announced at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019 and due on the roads in the middle of 2020.

The new model is still in pre-production, shown wearing camouflage, as previously teased as the ID.Crozz concept car. It's now a step closer to reality, however, sitting on VW's MEB platform and promising a range of up to 500km (310 miles), partly in thanks, say VW, to the aerodynamic stylings.

VW says that the range will depend on the driving package you choose and we suspect there will be a number of different battery capacities used, to position this SUV in a range a different price brackets.

The car will initially launch as rear-wheel drive, but VW assures us that there will be all-wheel drive versions in the future too.

Beyond that, VW isn't saying much more about this car. It's going to be fully connected, of course, and it's going to have an all-digital interface on the interior, but at the moment we have no idea exactly how that's going to be presented - like the existing VW models, or like the incoming ID.3

The ID.4 will be manufactured in Europe, China and the US and available to buy in those regions, but there's no word on any of the technical details or the price, leaving a lot to be learnt about this future electric car.