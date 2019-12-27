VW's mobile robot will charge your electric car in any parking space

Volkswagen has unveiled its vision for the future of electric car charging: autonomous robots.

When (or if) the prototype becomes a real product and launches to the public, it'll mean being able to park in literally any parking space in a multi-storey or underground parking lot and being able to charge your car.

You won't have to go hunt down the one or two dedicated spaces with EV charging points.

The process is fairly simple too. You call the robot charger using an app, which communicates with your car to identify how much of a top up your car battery needs, which then calls the robot.

The robot itself isn't what charges the car. This autonomous mobile robot is essentially a battery porter.

After being summoned, it collects a battery wagon (each one can hold 25kWh energy), brings it to your car, plugs it in and then waits for the signal to collect it.

Each battery wagon (or energy storage device) can deliver fast charging up to 50kW to the vehicle. You can see how it'll work in the video above.

The robot is fitted with cameras, laser scanners and ultrasonic sensors so that it can drive itself to your car, and avoid collisions with other cars or obstacles in a parking lot (whether they're stationary or moving).

While this is certainly a lot more convenient for electric vehicle owners than having to search out a dedicated charging bay in a large parking lot, it's also means that electrifying a parking space is much simpler for parking lot owners.

VW hasn't yet set a date for launching this mobile charging robot, but it has said that while it is a "visionary prototype" for now, it can be turned into reality "quite quickly".

Volkswagen sees this as yet another step moving into its fully electric future.

Away from prototypes, the company has already stated that it will be installing 36,000 charging ports across Europe by 2025. It's also launching a charging solution people can have installed in their homes.

The long and short of it is that VW is working on making electric car charging as convenient as it can, taking away the biggest obstacle for switching to EV. The mobile robot is just one part of this move.