VW's ID. Space Vizzion is an estate car from the future

Volkswagen has teased the latest in its lineup of futuristic electric concept vehicles, and this one's called the ID. Space Vizzion.

VW describes it as the "wagon of tomorrow" designed to marry the aerodynamics of a GT car, with the space you get from an SUV. In other words, it's an ultra-futuristic estate (or station wagon for our American friends).

The aerodynamics are of particular note. VW states that the front and roof sections have been designed to create as little drag as reasonably possible.

With openings in these sections, Volkswagen has been able to reduce the drag enough that - combined with the efficiency of the electric motors/batteries - can deliver up to 300 miles in range.

Internally, the aim was to offer lots of space for travellers, while covering everything in sustainable materials. There's even an artificial leather being used that's created using "residual matter" from apple juice production (called AppleSkin).

As you'd expect from a futuristic electric vehicle, the cockpit is completely digital. That means you get a giant iPad-esque touchscreen control panel in the middle, similar to what you get in a Tesla.

The ID. Space Vizzion is the seventh car in the ID family of electric cars; joining the likes of the awesome ID. Buzz camper van and the ID.3 mini hatchback among others.

While it's a futuristic concept for now, Volkswagen has already committed to bringing it to market as a consumer car by the end of 2021.

Volkswagen will give the ID. Space Vizzion its full preview at the LA Auto Show later this month.