Seat to unveil all-electric eScooter soon

Spanish car manufacturer Seat will enter the motorcycle market for the first time next year, with its all-electric eScooter concept.

The scooter will be unveiled on Tuesday 19 November at the Smart City Expo World Congress being held in Barcelona. Plans are to then make a 125cc equivalent model available commercially in 2020.

Part of the Volkswagen Group, Seat is the brand chosen to spearhead the micro mobility strategy, which will include the Minimó all-electric quadricycle due to go into production in 2021, and the eXS Kickscooter developed in collaboration with Segway.

Seat is also planning to start production on its El-Born electric car next year.

"The constant growth of large cities makes achieving efficient mobility one of the main challenges to overcome," said Seat's president, Luca de Meo.

"Today we are taking a further step in our urban micro mobility strategy by confirming the launch of the first eScooter in the history of the brand."

Little more is known about the eScooter at present, apart from the fact that Seat plans to make it available to both private customers and sharing services.

The Smart City Expo World Congress is an annual event that explores multiple ways to improve urban environments, partly through the employment of technology.