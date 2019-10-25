New Volkswagen Golf will feature Alexa built-in

Volkswagen has announced the eight-generation of its popular Golf, revealed at its world premiere in Germany, will feature Alexa built-in.

Alexa is already available in a number of vehicles, including options from BMW, Audi and Mini, but now Volkswagen has joined the Alexa party with its successful car model.

The eight generation Golf will launch in December and it will be the first Volkswagen car to feature Amazon's personal assistant built in. Alexa will be integrated directly into the new Golf's infotainment system, enabling drivers to play music, get directions, control smart home devices, check the weather, ask for news and access the hundreds of thousands of skills compatible with Alexa, all with their voice.

Volkswagen has made the new Golf the first within its price bracket to offer a completely digital cockpit as standard and it will also offer a mobile key option with compatible smartphones. Additionally, the eight generation Golf will have a premium audio system by Harman Kardon on board, along with the ability to save driver settings and access them in the cloud.

Travel Assist supports drivers with intelligent, active steering, accelerating and braking up to 210km/h and the eighth generation Golf will be the first to launch with five hybrid versions, comprised of eTSI and eHybrid. As a plug-in hybrid the new Golf will launch with two outputs: 150kW and 180kW - the latter of which is the GTE.

Alexa will be available for Golf drivers enrolled in Volkswagen's We Connect service in Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain.