Volkswagen has added high-end technology to its Golf GTI Aurora concept car that befuddles as much as it is impressive. It contains a beefy sound system in the boot that is controlled by holograms.

Yep, an interactive holographic system sits in the rear of the car that displays 3D imagery and app control. Instead of boot space.

"We create a floating image using software algorithms and visual technology components," said VW's head of development, Mark Möller.

"The system automatically recognises the user's operating requirements and implements them - making it intuitive and logical to operate."

He also explained that, while the proprietary holographic tech is patented and top secret, it's actually highly possible to implement using currently available hardware: "The holographic system can be realised using technology modules that are already available today. It is no longer just in the realm of science fiction," he added.

The system debuted during a GTI meeting on Lake Wörth, and is fully operable, with users able to interactive with the 3D menu system to bring up music tracks and watch visual representations of the audio played.

Our only real question is whether there is a big enough market for Golf buyers who don't require storage space at the rear of their vehicles?

We don't really have to worry about that for now though, there are currently no plans to include holographic sound systems in consumer models any time soon. As Möller said: "It will be some time before it can be used in production vehicles."