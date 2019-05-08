Volkswagen has announced it will begin taking pre-orders in Europe for its first long-range, all-electric hatchback. It starts at €30,000.

The car company is also revealing for the first details about the car's name, what it costs, and what it'll feature. Called the ID.3, Volkswagen said there will be three versions: The entry-level model that will cost “under €30,000” (about $33,600) and will travel 330 kilometers (about 200 miles) on a single charge using a 45kWh battery; a 58kWh model that will get 420 km (261 miles); and a 77kWh configuration that will get 550km (342 miles).

Volkswagen didn't announce pricing for the higher-range ID models, but it did mention we could expected a limited “first edition” version of the car for “less than €40,000” (about $44,760). Also, all models of the midrange vehicle will offer 125kW DC fast charging and require a €1,000 (about $1,118) deposit. Volkswagen said production is expected to begin at the end of 2019, with deliveries starting in Europe around mid-2020.

Volkswagen said it will make 30,000 of the "ID.3 1st” vehicles, and that you can expect up to 2,000kWh of charging for free during the first year. The basic model of the car will include voice control and a navigation system, too, while the “ID.3 1st Plus” model will feature interior lighting and a two-tone exterior. The “ID.3 1st Max” model will come with more "innovations”, such as an AR heads-up display and a panoramic glass roof.

All models of the ID will receive software updates, and they'll come with a full warranty on the battery for up to eight years (up to 160,000 km/100,000 miles, or the depreciation of the battery to 70 per cent of its original maximum capacity). They'll also feature advanced driver assistance tech.

Keep in mind the ID.3 is part of Volkswagen's “modular electric toolkit” - a platform for EVs that includes the battery pack and motor and no “drivetrain tunnel”, which is found in most internal combustion cars. MEB will also be used for 15 million cars across the VW group in the first wave, with four major vehicles types: The ID.3, the Vizzion (saloon), Crozz (SUV) and the Buzz (van).

You can learn more about the ID brand and its MEB tech from here.