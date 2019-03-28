Seat to release six EV and PHEV models by 2021, develop a new platform for sub-€20k electric cars

At its annual conference Seat has outlined plans to take the brand electric, as well as detailing programmes to advance electrification across the VW group.

Seat has already announced the Mii and El-Born models, but will follow-up with plug-in hybrid versions of the Leon and Tarraco, adding compact and SUV hybrids to its selection.

The Cupra Leon and Cupra Formentor will also have plug-in versions, taking hybrids into the performance arm under the new independent Cupra brand. These models will all be on the road by 2021.

That wasn't all the news that Seat had to share, however. A bigger piece of the future puzzle is the platform it is developing with VW. This is to create a smaller version of the MEB - which will underpin the VW ID family of vehicles - with the aim of giving Seat and the wider VW group a platform for cheaper electric cars.

VW has long been saying that it's going to make electric more affordable for drivers to buy and the new smaller platform will be geared towards sub-€20,000 cars, so it's hear you're likely to get all your electric super minis, perhaps an electric version of the Ibiza or Audi A1.

VW group has a number of platforms, with a collaboration between Audi and Porsche giving birth to a performance platform that underpins the Taycan and Auto e-tron GT, as the company shifts into top gear for the launch of new electric models.

VW has been saying that it's going to have 15 million electric cars on the road based on its electric platforms and we can well believe it.