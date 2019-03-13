VW has confirmed that it will be launching the VW ID - it's production all-electric model - at Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA), the Frankfurt motor show in September 2019.

Pre-orders for the new model, however, will be opening up on 8 May, according to the company, who goes on to say that the launch edition will likely sell out, based on the level of interest from its dealers - so you might want to dive in and reserve a model when those order open up.

VW has been progressively realigning itself for a shift to electric vehicles, including repurposing some of its manufacturing facilities as well as restructuring the work force. Alongside the announcement of when the "electric offensive" will begin, VW also reports that up to 7000 retiring staff won't be replaced, but 2000 new jobs working on electronic architecture and software will be created.

The use of the word "offensive" isn't just fancy language: there's a real feeling that VW will bring a tipping point in electric vehicles (EVs). The company is saying that will manufacture 10 million vehicles on the MEB - its bespoke electric platform - over the next 10 years, with ambitions to bring EVs in at a price that's accessible to everyone, very much in the spirit of VW's foundation.

While the premium EV segment - Tesla Model S, Audi e-tron, Jaguar i-Pace - is well populated, it's going to be affordable end of the spectrum which really energises the shift to EVs, pardon the pun. That's likely to go hand in hand with serious expansion of the charging network as mainstream adoption sees the easing of current pain points.

Plenty has been shared about the new model. We've been keeping track of VW's drip-feed running up to launch - so you can read all about what to expect from the VW ID right here.