Tesco and Volkswagen are partnering to offer the so-called largest UK retail electric vehicle charging network.

The idea is charging bays will be installed at Tesco Extra and Superstore car parks by Pod Point so customers can charge their electric cars using a normal 7kW charger for free (or they can use a 50kW charger for a small cost at market rate). They plan to roll out over 2,400 EV charging bays across 600 Tesco stores within the next three years, with the goal of offering an alternative to fossil fuels.

As part of Tesco’s commitment to achieve 100-per cent renewable electricity, this initiative will help transition customers to a clean-air UK. “We want to be the leading Electric Vehicle energy provider and to support our customers with more sustainable solutions,” said Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO UK. Meanwhile, Volkswagen said the partnership underlines the "scale and ambition" of its electric car effort.

As for Pod Point, it released a statement saying this agreement represents a "14 per cent increase in the number of public charge bays in the UK and is a monumental day for electric vehicle drivers".

EV charging bays are currently available in just 19 Tesco stores.