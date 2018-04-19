VW will install fast chargers for EVs at 100 US Walmart stores by 2019

Next year, when you need to charge your EV, go to Walmart.

The big-box retailer probably wouldn't be your first choice, but VW's subsidiary, Electrify America, has announced it is installing (PDF) electric vehicle chargers at more than 100 Walmart stores across 34 US states. It plans to finish installing them by June 2019. But the most interesting aspect about this rollout is that the chargers themselves will be some of the first 150kW to 350kW DC fast chargers.

These new chargers should up to seven times faster than standard 50kW chargers currently found in metro areas. They're meant for next-generation EVs, and since they'll be located at Walmart, there's a good chance you can plug in your car, go shopping, and come back to a fully recharged EV. Electrify America is promising to "more than double" the number of chargers already at US Walmart stores.

Keep in mind there are more than 5,000 Walmart locations. However, Electrify America expects to install or start installing more than 2,000 stations in the US by the end of next year, which will surely help with the adoption of EVs overall.