VW revives the iconic camper van design with I.D. Buzz, goes on sale in 2022

Volkswagen has confirmed it will put its I.D. Buzz bus concept electric vehicle into full commercial production. The eight-seater vehicle will go on sale in the US, Europe and China in 2022.

The I.D. Buzz, along with the I.D and I.D Crozz electric vehicles will be based on Volkswagen's Modular Electric Drive (MEB) platform, that's used across the Volkswagen Group range of cars.

While the I.D. Buzz is an electric vehicle first and foremost, it's its resemblance to the iconic Microbus camper van is what likely attract most buyers.

The Buzz has a new take on the V-shaped front, with a light strip that surrounds the entire vehicle to give it a "unique visual signature". Other modern parts include LED headlights with hexagonal segment that VW says act as eyes. Wheel arches have been stripped away for a more aerodynamic body, and the whole vehicle sits on 22-inch wheels.

While many VW camper van owners may love its looks, we reckon not many will appreciate the low amount of power it has.

The first VW Bus sold in 1950 had 30hp, the new I.D. Buzz has more than 10 times as much, boasting 369hp. This is thanks to electric motors being fitted to each wheel, meaning the Buzz has all-wheel drive. The 111 kWh battery claims to offer up to 300 miles from a single charge.

VW's fast-charge system will get you up to 80 per cent power from just 30 minutes of charging at a 150 kW station.

The I.D. Buzz is a vehicle designed for the whole family, and then some. VW says it can comfortably host eight people, and has the storage space of a full size SUV when seats are folded down. For a bit of extra storage VW has fitted a front boot, just like the original Beetle.

Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management for VW said: "For me, the I.D. Buzz concept is the most beautiful and most exciting electric car in the world",

"Our goal is clear: we want to make the fully electric, fully connected car a bestseller around the world. The iconic car of the electric age must be a Volkswagen."