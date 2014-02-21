  Volkswagen announces plug-in hybrid Golf GTE, capable of 188mpg

Volkswagen has revealed a sneak peek at the next generation of its Golf GTI line-up, and it's a plug-in hybrid called Golf GTE.

Plug-in hybrids use a normal engine plus an electric one which can be charged from an external power source. That means short drives can be done entirely on electric, while the motor kicks in to charge the battery and drive for longer, or more powerful drives.

The Golf GTE will come with a 1.4 litre TSI engine and an electric motor capable of a combined power output at 200 horsepower with 350Nm of torque. The electric motor can manage 31 miles on a charge of the 8.8kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric motor is limited to 81mph but when combined with the petrol engine can get up to 135mph.

Acceleration from 0 to 62mph takes 7.6 seconds, making it a bit slower than last year's GTI which can do it in 6.5 seconds. But the GTE offers a massive 188mpg fuel efficiency with only 35 g/km of CO2 emissions.

This feat of longevity is achieved using regenerative braking to charge the battery which can also be topped up to full in just three and a half hours from a normal domestic mains outlet. It will do it in two and a half hours via a wall-mounted charge unit but whether that's included or not isn't clear.

The Golf GTE features LED lights, an 8-inch Discover Pro sat nav, DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity. It comes in five-door only and will feature 18-inch Serron alloy wheels as standard in the UK.

The VW Golf GTE will be priced by late August with a release date set for before the end of 2014. Expect to see more coverage from the Geneva Motor Show starting 6 March.

