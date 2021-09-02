New Vauxhall Astra will offer electric, hybrid and plug-in versions

(Pocket-lint) - The new Vauxhall Astra has been revealed, confirming that there will be an electric version of the popular hatch coming in 2023.

The new Astra carries all the hallmarks of recent Vauxhall design, such as the new front Vizor and that ridge down the bonnet, which gives everything a lift over older versions of the car.

The interior gets an update too and you can immediately spot the similarity to the Vauxhall Mokka or the new Vauxhall Corsa here.

The headline feature is the arrangement of the displays. There's two 10-inch displays, one in the centre of the car and one for the driver, but both are set into the Pure Panel, as Vauxhall calls it, seeing a sweep of components across the dash.

This incorporates one of the fan vents, which is interesting, while Vauxhall has struck a balance between touchscreen control and button controls. The Astra also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wirelessly in both cases.

The new Astra sits on the EMP2 platform, like many other vehicles in the Stellantis Group, and that brings with it some familiarity.

This is a platform designed for electrification, so there's battery electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. The hybrids will launch first in 2022, with the pure electric version following in 2023.

There's also going to be a Sport Tourer version launched later in 2022. Whether this will be available for the electric version too we don't know - but with a distinct lack of electric estate models on the market, this might be a rare gem.

Vauxhall has not confirmed the electric make-up for this model, but previous Stellantis cars have had a 50kWh battery and 100kW motor - and this could be similar.

As for the hybrids, they will have a 1.6-litre petrol engine, but the plug-in model gets a 12.4kWh battery, which Vauxhall says will offer 35 miles of range. Standard petrol and diesel options will also be available.

Orders for the new Vauxhall Astra will open in autumn 2021.