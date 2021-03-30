(Pocket-lint) - Uber has launched a new service, called Uber Green, that allows users in central London to request an all-electric vehicle rather than a regular (diesel or petrol) or hybrid car. The Financial Times has reported that the new service launched on 29 March 2021.

According to Uber Green's webpage, you can hail an all-electric Uber in London's Zone 1. Trips must originate in Zone 1, but destinations can be anywhere. Uber Green works exactly the same way as a regular Uber. The only difference is you're helping to reduce emissions and keep London’s air cleaner. The company said this initiative is part of its push to be fully electric in the city by 2025.

When using the Uber app in London's Zone 1, you’ll be able to request your Uber Green just like you would book an UberX. Simply pick the Uber Green option (you might have to scroll down to see it), and that's it. Uber also said Uber Green shouldn’t cost you more. "Which is why choosing an Uber Green trip is just as affordable as requesting a regular UberX trip", the company explained.

To incentivise drivers, Uber is offering a 15 per cent reduction to its usual service fees. It's also planning to expand Uber Green to all of London.

OnePlus 9, Xbox Wireless Headset, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 96 By Rik Henderson · 30 March 2021

Writing by Maggie Tillman.