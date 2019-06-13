Uber and Volvo's first production self-driving car is ready

Uber and Volvo have unveiled their first self-driving production vehicle.

An adapted version of the Volvo XC90 SUV is the first production car that is capable of autonomous driving using Uber technology.

It has been kitted with the safety features necessary for Uber's self-driving systems to work effectively. And, it is a significant step in enabling the "possible" future deployment of autonomous vehicles across the taxi service's network.

One of the main safety measures employed is the ability to automatically bring the car to a stop if any of the primary systems fail. This includes back-up systems for steering, brakes and battery power.

There are sensors built into the top and within the car, that work with Uber's self-driving systems. The ultimate aim is to provide a ridesharing service without the need for a driver.

"We believe autonomous-drive technology will allow us to further improve safety, the foundation of our company," said Volvo's CEO, Håkan Samuelsson.

"By the middle of the next decade, we expect one-third of all cars we sell to be fully autonomous. Our agreement with Uber underlines our ambition to be the supplier of choice to the world’s leading ride-hailing companies."

Uber and Volvo signed an agreement in 2016 that should result in the delivery of thousands of self-driving-ready cars in the coming years.