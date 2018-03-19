Uber stops self-driving tests after its autonomous vehicle kills pedestrian

One of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a female pedestrian in Arizona.

According to ABC 15, the crash occurred early Monday morning near Mill Avenue and Curry Road in Tempe, Arizona. The Uber vehicle was headed northbound when a woman who was walking outside of the crosswalk was hit. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries, making her the first pedestrian to be killed by an autonomous vehicle, The New York Times reported.

Uber's vehicle was in an autonomous driving mode with a human safety driver at the wheel, local police revealed. No other details are available at this time, but Uber has immediately halted all its self-driving cars from public roads in Arizona and in the US cities of San Francisco, Toronto, and Pittsburgh. The company has issued a statement, too, saying, "Our hearts go out to the victim’s family."

Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We’re fully cooperating with @TempePolice and local authorities as they investigate this incident. — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) March 19, 2018

Uber is said to be fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident, which will likely have a wide-ranging impact on every company currently testing autonomous vehicles. We suspect heavy regulation will be coming down the pike.

You can read Tempe police's full statement on the crash below.