  Toyota Yaris to come with "embedded" TomTom option

TomTom has announced what they are claiming is the availability of the world's first embedded portable navigation device at a car manufacturer.

The latest Toyota Yaris will come with the option to include a TomTom portable navigation device as part of the Yaris' built-in radio system.

This means users will be able to benefit from the advantages of a TomTom embedded system fitted "seamlessly" into the radio and part of the Toyota Yaris dashboard.

TomTom's embedded offer provides full audio integration with the car speakers for high quality audio when using spoken instructions, or making hands-free phone calls.

Toyota customers opting for the extra will get map and software updates, as well as access to TomTom's content and services available through TomTom's free software application TomTom HOME.

"Bringing our extensive navigation experience and insight into the automotive industry is an integral part of our long term business strategy. The embedded solution offers an affordable and improved user experience to customers and we are delighted to launch this industry first with leading automotive manufacturer Toyota", says Harold Goddijn, TomTom's CEO.