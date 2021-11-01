Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Toyota car news

Toyota BZ4X all-electric car will go into production 2022

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Toyota Toyota BZ4X all-electric car will go into production 2022

- Company's first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV)

- Integrated solar panel to aid with energy

- 71kWh battery, 280 miles per charge

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - In April of this year Toyota first revealed its BZ4X concept car. We knew then that this would be highly important vehicle for the Japanese maker, as the company's very first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV).

Now, mere months after that unveiling, Toyota has confirmed that the BZ4X will go into full production from mid 2022, with a 71kWh battery capacity, claimed 280 miles range per charge, and other standout features like a solar panel to assist with energy regeneration.

In terms of physical look, the design of this crossover SUV hasn't changed dramatically at all. It's still got the quirky integrated LED headlights. The body panels fold and taper in the same fashion. It's a distinctive look.

No, there's no yoke wheel inside - we're not sure anyone's ready for that just yet - but the interior and integrated technology suite looks highly similar to the concept vehicle. That means a 7.7-inch deddicated driver display and larger (size not yet disclosed) central display to the dash for all your infotainment.

TomTom Go Navigation App is a premium mobile navigation app for all drivers, with a three-month free trial
TomTom Go Navigation App is a premium mobile navigation app for all drivers, with a three-month free trial By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

This brilliant app is the perfect way to navigate as you drive.

The BZ name stands for Beyond Zero, highlighting the car's new all-electric e-TNGA platform - which was developed in partnership with Subaru - and Toyota's "commitment to carbon neutrality, and beyond".

For Europe and the UK the car will be shown off on 2 December, after which online pre-orders will commence for an as-yet-to-be-confirmed 2022 delivery date.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 1 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Toyota BZ4X all-electric car will go into production 2022
Toyota BZ4X all-electric car will go into production 2022 By Mike Lowe ·
Dolby Atmos is coming to Mercedes cars to take audio into the realms of luxury
Dolby Atmos is coming to Mercedes cars to take audio into the realms of luxury By Chris Hall ·
The best electric cars 2021: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads
The best electric cars 2021: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall ·