Toyota BZ4X all-electric car will go into production 2022

(Pocket-lint) - In April of this year Toyota first revealed its BZ4X concept car. We knew then that this would be highly important vehicle for the Japanese maker, as the company's very first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV).

Now, mere months after that unveiling, Toyota has confirmed that the BZ4X will go into full production from mid 2022, with a 71kWh battery capacity, claimed 280 miles range per charge, and other standout features like a solar panel to assist with energy regeneration.

In terms of physical look, the design of this crossover SUV hasn't changed dramatically at all. It's still got the quirky integrated LED headlights. The body panels fold and taper in the same fashion. It's a distinctive look.

No, there's no yoke wheel inside - we're not sure anyone's ready for that just yet - but the interior and integrated technology suite looks highly similar to the concept vehicle. That means a 7.7-inch deddicated driver display and larger (size not yet disclosed) central display to the dash for all your infotainment.

The BZ name stands for Beyond Zero, highlighting the car's new all-electric e-TNGA platform - which was developed in partnership with Subaru - and Toyota's "commitment to carbon neutrality, and beyond".

For Europe and the UK the car will be shown off on 2 December, after which online pre-orders will commence for an as-yet-to-be-confirmed 2022 delivery date.