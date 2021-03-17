  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Toyota car news

Toyota Aygo X Prologue in pictures: A glimpse of the next-gen city runabout

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 13
Toyota
Toyota Aygo X Prologue pictures photo 13
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - When was the last time you looked at a Toyota Aygo and went 'wow'?

Probably about one second ago, as your eyes are currently looking at the Toyota Aygo X Prologue - a preview, if you will, of a future rendition of the A segment city runabout.

Toyota

Designed in Europe, at Toyota's 'ED2' European Design HQ in Nice, France, the Aygo X Prologue is a real reimagining of the small car. It's got plenty of contemporary Toyota design traits - those joined-up light strips between the headlights and rear lamps - and some nods to other Toyota cars - it's a little bit GR Yaris in parts - but with a distinct look all of its own.

As is often the case with concept cars, this 'Prologue' is just that: an establishing, preparatory story of what's to come. So anticipate that a 2023 Aygo could arrive with far more fun and fierce looks than the outgoing model.

Apple CarPlay explained: Taking iOS on the road
Apple CarPlay explained: Taking iOS on the road By Britta O'Boyle ·

A detailed look at how Apple's CarPlay works, with explanations on using Google Maps, sending messages and playing music, among other functions.

Although take this X Prologue design with a pinch of salt. While the car is very much real - the lead shot top of page was taken at Toyota ED2 of the finalised prototype - you're not going to see it on real roads with wheels that large (or expensive!) and some other design details are likely to be nipped, tucked and, as relevant, road-legalised.

Toyota

There's also no word on powertrain as yet. With car-makers forging towards an electrification future, we'd be surprised to see the Aygo not arrive in an EV form from day one.

Still, we're getting ahead of ourselves. For let's revel in what the Toyota Aygo X Prologue represents: the first exciting vision of an A segment car that we've seen for, well, just about forever.

Writing by Mike Lowe.

Recommended for you
Toyota Aygo X Prologue in pictures: A glimpse of the next-gen city runabout By Mike Lowe ·
Models and specs for BMW iX revealed: BMW iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50 By Chris Hall ·
BMW Operating System 8.0 adds more customisations, widgets, and enhanced personalised experiences By Chris Hall ·
Mini to go fully electric-only from 2030 By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Kia pulls the cover off EV6, revealing its electric SUV By Chris Hall ·
Dacia Spring wants to drive the electric revolution with a super affordable EV By Chris Hall ·