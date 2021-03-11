Toyota X Prologue EV teased, official unveiling on 17 March

(Pocket-lint) - Toyota could fully reveal its first mass market fully electric vehicle for Europe on Wednesday 17 March, at 9am GMT (10am CET).

It has teased the car with an image of its headlight accompanied by the logo for the Toyota X Prologue.

We don't really know much more than that at present. A countdown clock is available on a dedicated website at x-prologue.com.

Autocar claims that the brand has previously been tipped to release a compact Aygo successor, and the press release that accompanies the teased image does include the words "a 'small' preview of what’s next", with the "small" within quotes. That could indeed suggest that the X Prologue will be a smaller model than, say, an SUV.

The only sticking point in the idea that this will be an electric model is that, as Autocar states, Toyota traditionally uses blue badges on electrified models. The image shows a black badge.

It could, therefore, turn out to be a fossil fuel car instead. We'll find out more next Wednesday for sure, and Pocket-lint will bring you the news as it happens.

Writing by Rik Henderson.