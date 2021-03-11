  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Toyota car news

Toyota X Prologue EV teased, official unveiling on 17 March

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Toyota X Prologue EV teased, official unveiling on 17 March
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Toyota could fully reveal its first mass market fully electric vehicle for Europe on Wednesday 17 March, at 9am GMT (10am CET).

It has teased the car with an image of its headlight accompanied by the logo for the Toyota X Prologue.

We don't really know much more than that at present. A countdown clock is available on a dedicated website at x-prologue.com.

Autocar claims that the brand has previously been tipped to release a compact Aygo successor, and the press release that accompanies the teased image does include the words "a 'small' preview of what’s next", with the "small" within quotes. That could indeed suggest that the X Prologue will be a smaller model than, say, an SUV.

The only sticking point in the idea that this will be an electric model is that, as Autocar states, Toyota traditionally uses blue badges on electrified models. The image shows a black badge.

It could, therefore, turn out to be a fossil fuel car instead. We'll find out more next Wednesday for sure, and Pocket-lint will bring you the news as it happens.

In the meantime, you can check out the most recent Toyota hybrid we've tested in our full review of the RAV4 plug-in hybrid here.

Apple CarPlay explained: Taking iOS on the road
Apple CarPlay explained: Taking iOS on the road By Britta O'Boyle ·

Writing by Rik Henderson.

Recommended for you
Toyota X Prologue EV teased, official unveiling on 17 March By Rik Henderson ·
Polestar and ChargePoint partner for in-car app to make EV charging easier By Rik Henderson ·
Audi Q4 e-tron will have an AR heads-up display By Chris Hall ·
Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron concept: Range, size and everything you need to know By Chris Hall ·
Volvo rolling out Android infotainment system to more cars in its range By Rik Henderson ·
Best car gadgets 2021: Make your car high-tech with these great devices By Max Freeman-Mills ·

  • Via: Toyota has released a teaser image of an upcoming X Prologue model that will be revealed next week. - autocar.co.uk
  • Source: X Prologue – ‘A small’ preview of what’s next - newsroom.toyota.eu
Sections Toyota Cars